People Never Came Together and Decided in Nigeria That They Should Now Become a Nation – Dr. Chike Obidigbo

Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former contender for the governorship of Anambra State, shared his perspective in an interview with THE SUN, suggesting that Nigeria’s historical formation during colonial rule could pose significant challenges that are difficult to overcome.

Obidigbo pointed out, “There was no day people came together and decided in Nigeria that they should now become a nation or country.”

He further emphasized that the influence of Nigeria’s colonial powers still persists. Obidigbo highlighted the alleged refusal of global powers, such as Britain and the United States, to acknowledge the purported victory of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, over the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to him, these powers are well aware of Obi’s win on February 25th. However, they chose not to support him due to concerns that his leadership could bring about economic growth and youth empowerment, deting from their established dominance agenda.

