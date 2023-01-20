‘People Moving Around With Money In Bullion Vans Will Not Be Happy If I Become President’ -Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi has spoken about the reason for the hostility he has received in recent times across the Nation amid his presidential campaign. Obi explained that people who had followed his political trajectory are properly aware of how he had fought against corruption and how corrupt people had stood against his government.

He stated that he was impeached twice as Anambra state governor because he moved against the excessive embezzlement of public funds by the State House of Assembly. According to him, politicians who move money across the country with bullion vans will not be happy if he becomes the President. He pointed out that the governance should be about the people and the funds should be spent on the Nigerian people.

He said, ”We have to ensure that from ten years from now, no Nigerian will be tribalist but be proud to raise their green passport and say ‘I’m a Nigerian.’ We have what it takes to do that even though it’s going to be difficult. People will not be happy and we know that.

People moving around with money in bullion vans will not be happy if I become president. But we must get this country to work for people who want things to go properly as it’s going in other countries across the world.”



