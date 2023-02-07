This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People Lied Against Me That I Said I Will Fix Power Within 6 Months, I Didn’t Say That — Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has denied saying that the present regime will fix power in Nigeria within six months.

He made the denial when he featured as a guest on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night.

Fashola told the interviewer that the statement attributed to him was a lie he allowed to run.

The former Minister of Power said, “One of the things that was said about me was that I said we will electrify Nigeria in six months. It is a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to play the tape back.

“And since then, that lie has gone. Don’t say things that I didn’t say.”

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

I think there is another revelation about this APC government here, purposely they allow lie to keep running, what was his intention allowing the so called lie at the first place? Lie lie government.

It’s a shame to see the most populous nation in Africa still battling with stable electricity. What benefits do you get from being a citizen of Nigeria?

Silence is acceptance. You said “any serious government should fix power within 6 months” you ‘ve been serving as minister of power for 8 years yet no electricity or are we in another country? We are voting for Peter Obi for President. A new Nigeria is POssible. No more stories, we are tired of promise and fails of PDAPC. Vote Peter Obi for President.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

#People #Lied #Fix #Power #Months #Didnt #FasholaPeople Lied Against Me That I Said I Will Fix Power Within 6 Months, I Didn’t Say That — Fashola Publish on 2023-02-07 10:02:42