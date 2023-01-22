People Keep Asking Us How We Are Going To Do Kano, Kaduna And The North – Julius Abure

Few weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate ahead of February 25th presidential election, Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Kano state to solicit for their votes.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor has been touring across the country. Just yesterday, Obi and his team went to Kafanchan, the Southern part of Kaduna State. He was also in Jos few days ago.

In the course of his campaign rally in Kano state today, the national chairman of the Labour party, Julius Abure, while delivering his campaign speech, revealed that a lot of people have been expressing their worries about the north especially Kaduna and Kano State.

Abure said what he saw in Kano has given him enough confidence going forward.

Hear him “Wherever we go to, people keep asking me how are we going to do Kano, Kaduna and the North”

