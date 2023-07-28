“People Just Wanna Take & Not Give & It’s Absolutely Disgusting”-Tboss Says

Tboss, the former BBN star, recently shared her thoughts on a controversial question about making a sandwich for her man at 3 am. In response, she expressed her dismay at the selfishness she witnessed in the comments section.

In her reaction, Tboss emphasized the importance of giving and taking in relationships. She acknowledged that relationships require sacrifice and compromise, and if her partner is taking care of everything, including her, she believes it’s only natural to reciprocate to ensure his happiness and satisfaction.

While some might find the idea of making a sandwich in the wee hours challenging, Tboss had a different perspective. She highlighted her willingness to go the extra mile for her loved one, even if it means preparing a full meal like indomie, whipping up an entire feast, or warming up soup. She believes that life is all about giving and taking, and she’s more than willing to give back to her partner who takes care of her.

