People in the South-East do make a complaint but I still do count them very lucky- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed the complainant the people residing in the southeastern part of the country do make.

During the interview, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said that one of the problems affecting the country was the fact that huge amount of money is spent on cost of governance.

He said, “This is a problem that transcends state borders. I tell you the truth, if I had my way I would have abolished states. State boundaries are a liability. Nineteen northern states, 19 northern governors, you can imagine. Look at the amount of money we are spending.”

After he said this, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed was asked if he was indirectly advocating a return to the regional system of government in the country. And while he was responding, he said that sadly, he will advocate some change. He said the Northern region cannot carry 19 governors, 19 legislatures, and 19 judiciaries.

He said that when the people talk about the cost of governance, it is a mistake to talk about the size of civil servants because, it is in the same amount of money politicians spend on themselves and steal.

Baba-Ahmed said, “That is really where the cost of governance is. People in the South-East region do make a complaint, but I still do count them very lucky. The people of the South-East complain that they have only five states in their region. They are lucky that they have only five states and if they get rid of their insecurities, and recover the ground that they lost in terms of being the industrial base of the country, they will be in heaven.”

He said the South-East doesn’t have the number of governors they have in the northern region.

He said, “We have 19 governors, including the weight of the Federal Government. So, governance alone just takes a huge part of the resources of the Northern region, and until we can find a solution to that, which are common policies, common strategies, an awareness of their own worth to the Northern region, an awareness of their value to the rest of the country, and an informed strategy for engaging the rest of the country.”

