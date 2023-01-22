NEWS

“People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

Former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and newly appointed Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has stated that people in the rural areas of Zamfara, Gombe, and Akwa Ibom States don’t know the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi. While speaking in an interview with Punch, Ekere said that Peter Obi is only popular on social media and the ruling party is not moved by the growing popularity of the LP presidential candidate.

Speaking further, he noted that the number of real voters can’t be compared to the number of Nigerians on social media. Ekere claimed that active social media users in Nigeria are low, hinting that a presidential candidate will need more than that to win a presidential election. He added that the APC is known all over the country and they are not a regional party.

“What percentage of Nigerians is on social media? Very negligible compared to the number of real voters. The people in the rural areas of Zamfara and Gombe States don’t know Peter Obi. Even in Akwa Ibom here, go to Ini, Ikono, and Eastern Obollo, they don’t know Peter Obi.”

Content created and supplied by: Joshuablog (via 50minds
News )

#People #Rural #Areas #Zamfara #Gombe #States #Dont #Peter #Obi #Obong #EkerePeople In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere Publish on 2023-01-22 15:42:17



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

4 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

10 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

20 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button