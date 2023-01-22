“People In The Rural Areas Of Zamfara And Gombe States Don’t Know Peter Obi” – Obong Ekere

Former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and newly appointed Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere, has stated that people in the rural areas of Zamfara, Gombe, and Akwa Ibom States don’t know the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi. While speaking in an interview with Punch, Ekere said that Peter Obi is only popular on social media and the ruling party is not moved by the growing popularity of the LP presidential candidate.

Speaking further, he noted that the number of real voters can’t be compared to the number of Nigerians on social media. Ekere claimed that active social media users in Nigeria are low, hinting that a presidential candidate will need more than that to win a presidential election. He added that the APC is known all over the country and they are not a regional party.

“What percentage of Nigerians is on social media? Very negligible compared to the number of real voters. The people in the rural areas of Zamfara and Gombe States don’t know Peter Obi. Even in Akwa Ibom here, go to Ini, Ikono, and Eastern Obollo, they don’t know Peter Obi.”

