This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People In Rural Areas Of Zamfara, Gombe and Akwa Ibom States Don’t Know Peter Obi – Nsima Ekere

In an exclusive interview with Punch Newspaper, a Chieftain and Former Gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Nsima Ekere has opined that contrary to popular claims that the Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi’s popularity on social media platforms is equivalent to the grassroot support he would get at the 2023 presidential election, the Labour Party did not has the national spread of the ruling party, APC in Nigeria.

Photo: Nsima Ekere and Peter Obi

He noted that the ruling party, APC are not moved by Peter Obi’s social media popularity, ahead of the presidential election next month. He claimed most of the people on social media backing the candidacy of the Former Anambra State Governor are not very negligible compared to the number of real voters, who would vote on election day. He claimed that the people in the rural areas of Zamfara State, Gombe State, Akwa Ibom State and most especially in Ini, Ikono and Eastern Obollo don’t know Peter Obi.

He further added that for any presidential candidate to emerged victorious at the 2023 presidential election, the country constitution demanded that such candidate must have 25 percent spread in each state of the federation. He noted that compared to Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP), the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has a national spread across all the states in Nigeria and they’re not a regional party.

Source: Punch Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: KayWealth (via 50minds

News )

#People #Rural #Areas #Zamfara #Gombe #Akwa #Ibom #States #Dont #Peter #Obi #Nsima #EkerePeople In Rural Areas Of Zamfara, Gombe and Akwa Ibom States Don’t Know Peter Obi – Nsima Ekere Publish on 2023-01-22 10:08:26