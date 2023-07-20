People Have Been Saying Tinubu Built Lagos When He Was Gov But Lagos Was Built By The FG-Chuks Muoma

Chief Chuks Muoma’s statement serves as a reminder of the federal government’s role in Lagos’ development and aims to rectify the belief that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was solely responsible for the city’s growth. His words underscore the importance of recognizing the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in shaping Nigeria’s cities and the nation as a whole.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Chief Chuks Muoma, an Igbo leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emphasized that Lagos was developed by the federal government of Nigeria prior to the relocation of the Federal Capital Territory to Abuja. This statement comes as a response to the belief held by certain individuals that Lagos State, situated in the South-West geopolitical zone, was solely built by President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While reacting to the new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muoma said; “What is required is just selfless leadership. During his campaign for the office of president, Tinubu said “Emi Lokan”, claiming it was his turn to rule. Now that he is in charge, let him do those things that led him to think it was his turn. I don’t, however, think he will do much.”

He added; “People have been saying that Tinubu built Lagos when he was governor. Lagos was built by the Federal Government, before relocating to Abuja.”

Muoma’s assertion sheds light on the historical context of Lagos’ development, clarifying that it was indeed the federal government’s efforts that contributed to the city’s growth and infrastructural development. By stating this, he aims to dispel any misconceptions or misattributions about Lagos’ origins and recognize the broader contributions made by the federal government in shaping the city’s landscape.

The Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) leader’s remarks highlight the significance of understanding the collective efforts of the federal government in nation-building, rather than attributing the development of Lagos to a single political figure. By acknowledging the federal government’s role, Muoma seeks to foster a broader appreciation for Nigeria’s shared history and development across different regions.

SOURCE: SUN NEWSPAPER

