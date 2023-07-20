People Have Been Saying Tinubu Built Lagos When He Was Gov But Lagos Was Build By The FG- Chief Chuks Muoma

According to Chief Chuks Muoma, an Igbo chieftain and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lagos was constructed by the federal government of Nigeria before the Federal Capital Territory was relocated to Abuja.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Muoma, the head of the Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), reportedly addressed the misconception held by certain individuals that Lagos State in Nigeria’s South-West geographical zone was created by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In response to the new administration headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muoma stated: “Selfless leadership is all that is needed. Tinubu used the phrase “Emi Lokan” throughout his presidential campaign, asserting that it was his turn to reign. Let him carry out those actions that made him believe it was his turn now that he is in command. But I doubt he’ll accomplish much.

People have been saying Tinubu developed Lagos while he was governor, he continued. Before moving to Abuja, the Federal Government created Lagos.

Source – The Sun paper

