People Forget That Philip Shaibu Is Adams Oshiomhole’s Elder Brother On Paper – Don Pedro Obaseki

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Don Pedro Obaseki, has disclosed that the close ties Philip Shaibu has with Adams Oshiomhole is one of the reasons why it would be inconsiderate for Philip Shaibu to want to be the governor of Edo State few years after Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure.

According to Don Pedro Obaseki, people forget that Philip Shaibu is Adams Oshiomhole’s brother on paper. Don Pedro went on to explain that officially, Philip Shaibu’s father adopted Adams Oshiomhole as his son and as such, Philip Shaibu and Adams Oshiomhole are brothers.

Don Pedro went on to say that judging by the demography of Edo State, the people of Edo South are the ones that should be clamouring to produce the next governor and not Philip Shaibu’s Senatorial District. According to Don Pedro Obaseki’s opinion, Philip Shaibu should not be clamouring to be the next governor of Edo State because he is from the same locality with Adams Oshiomhole.

Watch From The 3:45 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)