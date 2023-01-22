This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People Don’t Know Peter Obi In Akwa Ibom -Obong Nsima Claims

With less than five weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred candidate for February 25th presidential election, the past Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Obong Nsima Ekere has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi is unknown in Akwa Ibom State.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor has been enjoying widespread acceptance and popularity since his emergence as Labour party presidential candidate.

However, Obong Nsima Ekere who was the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Akwa Ibom State, said Obi popularity is only on the social media.

Speaking to Punch Newspaper in an exclusive interview, Obong Nsima Ekere cited some areas within the state where they don’t know about mr Obi.

Here him ” in Akwa Ibom here, go to Ini, Ikono and Eastern Obollo, they don’t know Peter Obi.” he said.

Speaking further, Obong Nsima Ekere said it would be difficult for Mr Peter Obi to get the required 25 percent votes.

“For you to be elected president, according to our constitution, you must have 25 per cent spread in each state of the federation.”

