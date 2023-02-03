People Crying Foul In PDP Today Are Same Persons Who Told Anambrans Not To Vote Obi – Chuks Akunna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the ongoing crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections in Nigeria, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out to question the sincerity of the Southern governors in the purported fight for ‘justice’ and ‘equity’ in the zoning arrangement between the north and the south.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Friday, Akunna disclosed that he doubted the motives of the southern governors at the time they met in Asaba and Lagos back in 2021 to demand a power shift from the north to the south in the next republic. According to the renowned political analyst, the so-called quest for justice, equity, and fairness by the southern governors was a questionable one because they refused to demand power to shift to the southeast, a region that has never tasted the presidency. To buttress his point, he stated that the same governors PDP governors who are crying about injustice today were the same persons who went to Anambra back in 2022 and told the people of the state to not bother voting for Obi in the party’s presidential primaries at the time.

“When the governors of PDP and APC extraction met and said they wanted zoning to the south, I knew that they were just postponing doomsday. The same people who are crying foul in the PDP today, are the same people who didn’t want power to go to the southeast. What is the essence of the zoning argument? Zoning is for the sake of equity. If the southwest has produced a president for 8 years and has occupied the office of the Vice President for 8 years, the south-south has gotten it for six years, it is only logical, even somebody coming from the moon knows that it’s natural justice that it goes to the southeast.

So, from the onset, they were not sincere. I once raised that question here; are you zoning for the sake of it, or are you zoning for the sake of equity? Even Atiku said something at the time that none of the southern governors could answer. Atiku had said that if the ticket is zoned to the southeast, he would step down from the presidential race. He said it and they had no answer to that. These same people who are crying foul today went to Anambra back then to tell the people there not to vote for Peter Obi in the PDP, insisting that it was not their turn, and now they are crying foul.”

You can watch Akunna’s analysis on AIT below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)