“People Claimed I Did Ritual & My Career Will Not Last, But I’ll Soon Buy Private Jet” -Portable

Portable, a Nigerian singer, has shared a video where he discusses the ill wishes of his adversaries after experiencing a car accident. According to him, some people have accused him of engaging in rituals and predicted that his career would be short-lived. However, he confidently asserts that he will soon be able to purchase a private jet.

Portable acknowledges the car accident but remains optimistic about acquiring a better vehicle in the near future. He explains that he was driving during heavy rainfall but had to abandon the car and flee for his safety due to severe flooding.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

In the video statement, he addresses the accusations, saying, “Certain individuals have claimed that I performed rituals and that my career would be short-lived. Nevertheless, I will soon own a private jet.” He also expresses gratitude for surviving the accident and mentions his intention to buy a superior car and ten houses in Osapa London, Lagos State.

Portable has gained significant recognition and a devoted following on social media through his captivating melodies and a consistent stream of hit tracks, which have propelled his fame.

Savigny (

)