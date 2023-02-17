People Behind Naira Redesign Are Working For Peter Obi – Former NYCN President, Bello Shagari

Bello Shagari, a former president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, asserted that Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, is behind the policy of the Naira redesign. Shagari added that Obi’s chances of winning the upcoming presidential election were unlikely. On Friday, he published a message on his verified Twitter account that included his declaration. He asserted that he mistakenly believed the Peoples Democratic Party, or PDP, to be responsible for the policy.

I heard that a group of people influencing the choices made regarding this monetary policy, which is harming Nigerians’ ability to make ends meet, are working for Obi, the author of the letter stated. Some of us mistakenly believed they were employed by PDP. How can you make millions of people’s lives unpleasant because a few people have ambition? The issue is that Obi’s chances of winning, no matter how hard they strive, are slim. Certainly not during the upcoming election. Not a few months before the election do you begin your campaign for president? Not here in this democracy!

