People At APC Rally Shouted “Sai Atiku” In Front Of buhari And Tinubu As They Were On Stage

There has been no official explanation for the abrupt ending of today’s All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Rally in Bauchi state. President Muhammadu buhari of Nigeria and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were both present at what was shaping out to be one of the largest political rallies we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Now while some members of the AP C presidential campaign committee would declare the event as successful, one talking point from it will be what a segment of the crowd was captured on tape yelling just as Tinubu and buhari were on stage addressing them.

A video of the rally, which has since gone viral online, purportedly shows a small group of people yelling “SAI ATIKU” as Tinubu was speaking, with Tinubu’s voice audible in the background addressing them.

With only 33 days left until the presidential election, the contenders are making every effort to launch their campaigns in all 50 states.

