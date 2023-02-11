People Are Saying Peter Obi’s Wife Is Igbo, I Am Not An Igbo Woman – Margaret Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Margaret Obi the wife of the former governor of Anambra and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has disclosed that contrary to what some people think, she is not an Igbo woman.

While speaking during a town hall meeting with women in Rivers States, Mrs. Obi said people in south-south said Labour Party don’t need to campaign in the region because she is their sister. She disclosed that some people think that she is an Igbo woman, however, they are wrong. She said although she is married to an Igbo man, she is from the south-south part of the country like Aisha Yesufu.

At about 1 hour 11 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Aisha Yesufu, Margaret Obi said: “People said In south-south we don’t need to campaign because their sister is there. If your sister is there are you not there? People are saying Obi’s wife is Igbo but I am not Igbo, I married Igbo. I am from the south-south. They just talked about militants now I said we are the militants, I and Aisha”.

