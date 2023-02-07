NEWS

People Are Looking At Buhari’s Body Language To Find Signs That He Doesn’t Support Tinubu – Keyamo

The Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has slammed those saying that President Buhari is not supporting Tinubu’s presidential campaign.

According to Keyamo who appeared in an interview on AIT yesterday, some people are always watching the President’s body language, how he moves to supposedly pick up signs that show he doesn’t support Tinubu’s presidential campaign. In his own words as seen on AIT yesterday…

“What they are doing is wishful thinking, that’s the truth. They are looking for situations that show the President not supporting Tinubu, they are looking at how he’s weak in his eyes, every move of his body, that’s wishful thinking you see. They are completely demoralized by President Buhari’s support of Tinubu, they thought he wasn’t going to come all out to support Tinubu. When he went to Nasarawa, he spoke in English, Hausa, and all languages he can speak to tell the people that look, this is my candidate.”

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspaper.

