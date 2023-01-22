People Are Criticizing Me Are Unhappy Because I Don’t Allow Them To Steal In The State- Yahaya Bello

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Yahaya Bello has revealed that the reason why people are criticizing him is because he doesn’t want corrupt people in Kogi state.

While speaking on ChannelsTv, he said

Critics unhappy because I am not allowing them to steal from the state.

It was also reported that he said if being an autocrat allows him to deliver governance, he said he does not mind.

He also noted that Kogi is the first state to publish its budget and financials online for people to see how prudent we are.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

