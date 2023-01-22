NEWS

People Are Criticizing Me Are Unhappy Because I Don’t Allow Them To Steal In The State- Yahaya Bello

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Yahaya Bello has revealed that the reason why people are criticizing him is because he doesn’t want corrupt people in Kogi state.

While speaking on ChannelsTv, he said

Critics unhappy because I am not allowing them to steal from the state.

It was also reported that he said if being an autocrat allows him to deliver governance, he said he does not mind. 

He also noted that Kogi is the first state to publish its budget and financials online for people to see how prudent we are.

Atealing public funds is illegal and unethical. It undermines the trust of citizens in government, and can impede the ability of government to provide essential services and support economic development.

Additionally, it can lead to negative social and economic consequences for the entire country. Therefore, state governors have an obligation to ensure that public funds are used for their intended purposes and that the financial integrity of their state is maintained.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

4 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

10 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

20 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button