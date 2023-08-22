People Are Complaining That FCT Has Lost Focus, But Now It Will Compete With Other World Cities—Wike

A former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has lamented over the deteriorating state of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. He said in an interview with the press that people have complained to him concerning the devastating state of Nigeria’s capital. However, he is ready to bring back to the FCT what it’s supposed to be. According to him, the time is now to make sure that the Federal Capital Territory, or FCT, competes with other cities around the world.

Wike stated this in his first speech after being sworn in as Minister of FCT alongside other ministers in the Bola Tinubu administration on Monday.

According to him, “we must bring back FCT to what it’s supposed to be. We are willing and we have the capacity to do that, and that is why I have to tell people in the media that we are not going to joke as it will be business as usual. So many people have complained that the FCT has lost focus; some people have complained that the current FCT is not the one they used to know; this is not the FCT of the founding fathers; it is not the FCT that we thought would compete with other cities in the world. But now is the time that we must show that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, should be one of the cities competing with other cities in the world.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE [Start Watching From The Beginning]

Dhanielblog (

)