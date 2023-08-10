“People Are Asking Why Politicians Run To The West For Affirmation When Running For Election” Ikokwu

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has taken control of the Republic of Niger, veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Dr. Constance Ikokwu, has voiced her accusation against foreign powers for meddling in the democratic processes of their once-colonized countries in the West African sub-region.

During an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Thursday, August 10, Ikokwu expressed her view that the harsh economic policies that have triggered a series of military coups across West Africa have prompted citizens to question the extent to which foreign powers influence the outcomes of presidential elections in various nations within the region. According to the seasoned journalist, African nations possess nominal independence but remain inextricably tied to their former colonial rulers.

She remarked, “Our independence is merely symbolic, as African countries are not genuinely self-governing. People are inquiring why politicians need affirmation from Western countries during elections. Without endorsement, a candidate cannot ascend to the presidency. This prompts people to ask, ‘Why is this the case?’

This situation has led individuals to assert that the ‘colonial masters’ have essentially been replaced. The prevailing question revolves around who these politicians are serving. Are they working on behalf of their citizens or on behalf of foreign nations? This query is now gaining traction. There’s a growing awareness that prompts individuals to scrutinize what democracy truly entails and how it serves the interests of the people.

