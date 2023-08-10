NEWS

“People Are Asking Why Politicians Run To The West For Affirmation When Running For Election” Ikokwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has taken control of the Republic of Niger, veteran journalist and public affairs commentator, Dr. Constance Ikokwu, has voiced her accusation against foreign powers for meddling in the democratic processes of their once-colonized countries in the West African sub-region.

During an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Thursday, August 10, Ikokwu expressed her view that the harsh economic policies that have triggered a series of military coups across West Africa have prompted citizens to question the extent to which foreign powers influence the outcomes of presidential elections in various nations within the region. According to the seasoned journalist, African nations possess nominal independence but remain inextricably tied to their former colonial rulers.

She remarked, “Our independence is merely symbolic, as African countries are not genuinely self-governing. People are inquiring why politicians need affirmation from Western countries during elections. Without endorsement, a candidate cannot ascend to the presidency. This prompts people to ask, ‘Why is this the case?’

This situation has led individuals to assert that the ‘colonial masters’ have essentially been replaced. The prevailing question revolves around who these politicians are serving. Are they working on behalf of their citizens or on behalf of foreign nations? This query is now gaining traction. There’s a growing awareness that prompts individuals to scrutinize what democracy truly entails and how it serves the interests of the people.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 4:09)

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: ECOWAS Seeks UN, AU Support, Warns Mali, Other Members Against Backing Junta

3 mins ago

Donald Trump and Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges in documents case

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Gunmen Kidnap 10 Persons In Rivers, Army Promises To Deploy Troops For Census

10 mins ago

Reactions After Sani Revealed The Contradictory Statements That He Observed In ECOWAS’s Communique

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button