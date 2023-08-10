People Are Asking Why Politicians Run To The West For Affirmation When Running Elections- Dr Ikokwu

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta that has seized power in the Republic of Niger, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Dr. Constance Ikokwu has come to accuse foreign powers of interfering in the democratic processes of the countries they once colonized in the West African sub-region.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Thursday, August 10, Ikokwu explained that due to the harsh economic policies that has led to a wave of military coups sweeping across West Africa, the people have begun to question the role being played by foreign powers in the outcome of presidential elections in several nations in the region.

According to the veteran journalist, African countries are only Independent in name but are not truly free from their former colonial masters.

She said; “We have independence only in name, but actually, African countries are not truly independent. People are asking why do politicians have to run to the Western countries for affirmation when running elections? If the President is not approved from somewhere, he cannot become president. Why is that so?

That is why people are saying “you have actually replaced the colonial masters”. They are asking who these politicians are working for. Are they working for us or for foreign countries? That is the question that people are now asking. There is that awareness that has led to them asking what democracy truly is and how it will work for the people.”

