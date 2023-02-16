People Are Afraid To Lose Their Lives For This Election; They Don’t Want To Go There And Vote—INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), revealed in their last statement that elections won’t hold in 240 polling units across 28 states.

Following this declaration, the Director of Security at INEC, Lebari Nduh, said those polling units will not be delisted as voters have refused to migrate there to vote due to incessant insecurities. So, the commission has no choice but to leave out these units until it is safe and people are ready to vote in those units.

In a statement issued by Lebari Nduh on Wednesday, February 15, obtained by the Plus Tv, he said, “It will be a waste of time if INEC sends materials to the enlisted polling units since people are not there to vote.” “We cannot undo what we have done; we will keep it until people are ready to go there to vote, and one of the reasons people gave for not going there is because of incessant security: Nobody wants to lose his or her life because they want to go and vote in an election.”

Speaking further, he noted that INEC is currently holding stakeholder conferences to see if people will be willing to go to those units to vote if adequate security is provided.

