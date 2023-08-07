PEN: ENG 4:2 NIG: The Best And Worst Players For The Super Falcons In Today’s Match

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria played their round of 16 game in the Women’s World Cup today when they locked horns with England at the Suncorp Stadium. After 120 minutes of football action was played in this game with no single goal from both sides, the winner had to be decided in the penalty shootout. The Three Lionesses Of England advanced to the next round of the tournament after defeating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties.

Well, let’s take a look at the best and worst players for the Super Falcons in today’s match against England.

Best Players.

1, Toni Payne.

Toni Payne showed the stuff she is truly made of in today’s match as he performed brilliantly against England. The 28-year-old gave England’s defense line a really tough time in the game through her brilliant passes of the ball which increased Nigeria’s attacking threat.

2, Ashleigh Plumptre.

Ashleigh Plumptre was at the top of her game for the Super Falcons in today’s encounter as she had a stellar performance against England. The 25-year-old contributed her own quota to the Super Falcons’ display both on the attack and in defense against the Three Lionesses. The Former Leicester City was unarguably one of the best players on the pitch for Nigeria.

3, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigerian International kept the Super Falcons in the game with a brilliant performance in goal against England. The 22-year-old made some crucial saves at some points in the game to deny the English attackers from scoring the Super Falcons.

Worst Players.

1, Ifeoma Onumonu.

Ifeoma Onumonu was undoubtedly one of the poorly performed players for the Super Falcons in today’s match against England. The 28-year-old couldn’t make good use of the playing time given to her in this game as she struggled to attempt a single shot on target for the Super Falcons. The Nigerian International was almost non-existent in the game for Super Falcons as she looked to have been well handled by England’s defense line.

2, Rasheedat Ajibade.

It wasn’t the best performance we could have expected from Rasheedat Ajibade in today’s match against England. The 22-year-old was guilty of constantly being dispossessed off the ball in this game as she dulled the Super Falcons’ attacking play on a few occasions against the three Lionesses

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)