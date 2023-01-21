This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peace Committee Urged Tinubu, Atiku, and Others to Use More Moderate Language

Once again, the National Peace Committee has urged the presidential contenders in the upcoming general elections to tone down their rhetoric in the final days of the campaign season.

The committee made an equal plea to the candidates, asking them to respect the perspectives and concerns of one another and to listen to the concerns that were voiced. This was expressed by the committee’ s chairman, a former head of state named General Abdulsalami Abubakar, rtd, on Friday during a meeting with the heads of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja.

But he remarked, ” We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and see how to remedy it. ” He pleaded with the crowd, ” I ask to you all to be reasonable in your language, show respect to the ideas and concerns of one another, and listen to the concerns stated. We’ re not here to determine blame, but rather to identify the source of the problem and brainstorm solutions. We are relieved to see concrete progress, and to hear INEC’ s assurances that it has addressed the root causes of violence. Assurances have also been given by the security agencies. We want you to feel comfortable enough to voice any concerns you have so that we can work to allay those fears and restore faith in the procedure.

Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has charged the Nigerian people with making the upcoming general elections a success by taking them seriously. This is an important election, and I hope all Nigerians will treat it as such. As a group, we have overcome several challenges. We must do everything in our power to ensure the success of these critically important elections, and that is what the Peace Committee is trying to achieve with this initiative.

Our goal is to get a sense of the presidential hopefuls’ platforms and figure out how to unite the country behind them so that every voter has a chance to choose their leaders. While ” all candidates” might not be able to fit in this chamber, ” we hope that everything we debate here affects all candidates in these elections, ” the NPC Chairman added. He remembered that they had been invited to the signing of the Peace Accord at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on September 29th, 2022.

Speaking to the media, he said, ” You may also recall that we placed advertisements in all major newspapers and social media calling on all Presidential candidates to be mindful of the concerns of Nigerians, on such issues as the need to use temperate language, avoid raising the tone of violence, and to conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the electoral process. ” In his opening remarks, he emphasized that the purpose of the forum was not to hear accusations and counteraccusations or to play the blame game, but rather to bring up issues and concerns and to discuss how to effectively address them. There was a break for a private discussion at the end of the meeting.

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore caused a minor scene by objecting to the seating arrangement before the conference had began. After threatening to remain standing or leave the meeting if the NPC did not guarantee that there would be no repeat, Sowore was finally convinced to sit down thanks to Gen. Abdulsalami’ s strong efforts.

At the International Criminal Court, he stated, ” I note that this happened during the signing of the peace treaty and this is not fair. ” The seating arrangement had not been alphabetical. Although General Abdulsalami told Sowore that his opinion is being taken into account, he also gave Sowore the option of leaving if he was still dissatisfied.

Content created and supplied by: Asimiyu123 (via 50minds

News )

#Peace #Committee #Urged #Tinubu #Atiku #Moderate #LanguagePeace Committee Urged Tinubu, Atiku, and Others to Use More Moderate Language Publish on 2023-01-21 15:07:58