Peace accord should be signed by the Presidential candidates before the Judgement—Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has tweeted on his official Twitter handle that an official agreement should be reached with political parties and politicians to come to peace or end conflict after the judgment of the courts.

The statement of the politician regarding this subject matter read, “The peace accord was signed by the presidential candidates before the election.

“The peace accord should be signed by the presidential candidates before the judgment,abi?

As per PM on Monday, September 4, 2023, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) said it would deliver judgment on Wednesday, September 6.

It is yet to be seen whether politicians will sign the peace accord again before the judgment, given that they already signed it before the February 25 general elections.

