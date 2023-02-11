PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and others supporting the new naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria despite the difficulties that has come with it’s implementation as enemies of the people.

He made this statement during a campaign rally at Eleme Community in Rivers State.

Wike expressed his disappointed with the leaders of the opposition party, PDP who now stand with the Federal Government on a policy that is causing hardship on the citizens of Nigeria when in fact it’s their duty to protect the interest and welfare of the public.

In his words, “This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. It is not. It means that anything that effect the masses we must be in support of the masses. Since Central Bank came with this madness, my problem is, instead of our party to identify with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what Central Bank is doing. Is that good? Instead of us to identify with the masses who are suffering, you’re saying that you are happy with the policy that Central Bank and the cabal brought that is making us to suffer. You’re saying that it is good. We in Rivers State, we will not support it.”

Source: PM

