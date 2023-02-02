PDP’s PCC Accuses Wike Of Ordering Government Officials In Rivers State To Work For Tinubu.

The PDP’s Presidential Campaign council has recently made a statement about the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Through a recent publication made by The Cable, the People’s Democratic Party Presidential campaign council alleged that Governor Wike had ordered all the government officials in Rivers State to work for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They further said that the Governor of Rivers State had not gotten the courage to tell the people of Rivers to channel their support towards the APC but rather ordered the Government officials in the state to work for Tinubu.

The statement made by them reads, “However, we are rather aware by credible information reaching us that Your Excellency has directed all Local Government Council Chairmen, Special Advisers, Commissioners, Party Executives at the state, local government, and ward levels and all other appointees of yours to work for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, even though you have not had the courage to announce same to the people of the Rivers State.”

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds

News )

#PDPs #PCC #Accuses #Wike #Ordering #Government #Officials #Rivers #State #Work #TinubuPDP’s PCC Accuses Wike Of Ordering Government Officials In Rivers State To Work For Tinubu. Publish on 2023-02-02 18:18:14