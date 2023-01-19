This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP’s Obunike Ohaegbu Lists Corruption Allegations Against Peter Obi Including Money Laundering

Obunike Ohaegbu, a member of the People’s Democratic Party has come out to list some corruption allegations against Labour party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

According to Ohaegbu, there are many issues of concern about Peter Obi that the security agencies need to investigate and some of these allegations were from when he was the governor of Anambra state. In his own words …

“There are many issues of concern that the security agencies need to investigate and if they have investigated them in the past, Nigerians deserve to know the outcome of the investigations. They are;

1. Allegation of the Allocation of Anambra land to a company belonging to his family, SABMiller Nigeria limited. And also the investment of over $20m, equivalent to about N30B in the same company when the company had financial issues to start production.

2. Allegations that such lands were appropriated from the state and given to ShopRite conglomerate because he had an investment in the said company.

3. The Allegation of laundering of N250m in 10 suitcases on October 21, 2013. The money was found with his driver, in his official vehicle within the premises of his private company. The cash involved is obviously about the threshold of N5m an individual is expected to have.

4. The allegation of money laundering was published in the pandora papers on October 4, 2021.

5. The allegations of the mass murder of 25 bodies found in Ezu River between January 19, 2013, to January 20, 2013. Also, other human rights abuses were perpetuated in the state when he was governor using the notorious Nigerian Police force department known as SARS, which office is in Awkuzu.

6. The allegation of the appropriation of funds meant for the 21 local government areas of the state for 8 years without proportionate investment in the various local government areas.

7. Allegation of the closure of funded world Bank-funded Anambra state waterboard to pave way for the award of drilling of hundreds of non-functional boreholes to his friends and his cronies in Anambra state.

8. The allegation that he remained the director of NExT International, the co mpany that was recently delisted in the United States when he was the governor of Anambra state.

“In addition to the reasons given by Festus Keyamo, for the need for the prompt action and prosecution where applicable.”

