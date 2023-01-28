PDP’s Move To Disqualify Tinubu Is Dead On Arrival -Gideon Obhakhan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gideon Obhakhan is currently Secretary of the Media and Publicity Directorate at the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress . He previously served as a commissioner in Edo.

He discusses, among other topics, the People’s Democratic Party PDP’s decision to use the courts to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in this interview.

It has been very good thus far. A member with a good past is easy to sell. We have been comparing ourselves to others because of what he has made in Lagos. Selling him has not been difficult for us. Additionally, we have demonstrated our actions during crusade. Therefore, it has been very favorable in terms of the overall assessment of how far we have come. We have cleared up some of the ambiguities that they were concerned about. The acceptability are evident in the manner in which we have moved in the various states. More information about them and they are becoming available to the masses. There has been no violence, which is also very positive. As a result, we are able to give them to the person’s with the history we have and the records of the current administration, which has been positive up to this point.

