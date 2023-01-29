PDP’s Mbah will win Enugu governorship election – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nominee for governor of Enugu State, has the support of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who also serves as the leader of the G-5 governors.

“He further promised to build on the accomplishments of outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.”

Wike made the statement in Enugu at the weekend’s launch of the PDP campaign for Enugu State in Michael Okpara Square, flanked by other G-5 members Ugwuanyi, Ortom, and Makinde.

“Based on the enormous turnout at the event and the laudatory remarks made there by top party officials,” he claimed that Mbah had won the election.

“Now, Mbah’s victory is quite clear,” Wike stated.

Wike, “who was delighted with how things had turned out, praised Ugwuanyi for his many accomplishments and predicted that Mbah would build on them.”

Speaking about the part Ugwuanyi has been playing in the G-5 governors, “Wike referred to Ugwuanyi as a trustworthy and dependable person.”

“We’re here now to let you know that Ugwuanyi has our full support. He is a trustworthy and reputable individual.”

Bestnewswriter2022 (

)