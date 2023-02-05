PDP’s lawsuit against Gombe NNPP candidate is dismissed by the court.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The certificate forgery prosecution against Khamisu Mailantarki, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s candidate for governor, was dismissed by the Federal High Court in Gombe.

According to our correspondent, the Peoples Democratic Party and Jibrin Barde, who is running for governor, filed the lawsuit against the NNPP, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and Mailantarki on August 4, 2022.

His attorney, Herbert Nwoye, briefed reporters over the weekend in Gombe and characterized the effort to get Mailantarki removed as fruitless since “they could not in any manner support their claim.”

He added that the PDP saw Mailantarki as a threat to their ambition and attempted to have his name removed from the list of candidates for the Gombe State governorship poll scheduled for March 11.

He questioned why the plaintiff was bothered by the allegedly problematic aspects of the NNPP.

The attorney noted that because the plaintiff failed to submit their complaint within 14 days after the cause of action, based on an existing clause in Section 285 of the Code, the judge dismissed the case.

The NNPP’s primary concern was when the cause of action began to develop since, in their view, the NNPP failed to submit a list of its registered members, which, according to the law, was required to be done 30 days prior to the election. The NNPP held its primary at some unspecified time in May and did nothing else until August 4. According to the court, they lost their ability to file the lawsuit between May and August 4 and it was dismissed for noncompliance, he continued.

The court issued its decision on Wednesday, rejecting the lawsuit and upholding the preliminary objection based on locus standi, that the plaintiff failed to file the lawsuit in accordance with Section 285, which mandates that such actions be brought within 14 days of the date the cause of action arose.

Nwoye stated that the court upheld his team’s preliminary objection when discussing the implications of the current decision for his client. When it comes to his competency and the validity of his running for governor of Gombe State on behalf of the NNPP, Mailantarki is well-positioned.

It signals success for Mailantarki’s ambition.

