PDP’s Bode George Reacts After Lagos Assembly Rejected 17 Commissioners Nominated by Governor

The former PDP National Deputy Chairman, Bode George has reacted after Lagos State House of Assembly rejected 17 Commissioner nominees. Some of the rejected Commissioners had served as cabinet members in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first term in office.

During the live interview on Arise TV, Bode George Said:

“You know, when I heard it, I was completely speechless, You know, it shows that there is a broken system in a political organization. Although APC is not my party, I’m a Lagosian, so I’m interested, and we are still waiting for the courts. The APC is a congregation of strange bedfellows. Some older members are the fathers of the party.”

“So, I hope so. And then you have the executive members of the party. Before you go and start forwarding nominations for commissionership, you would have sat down as a committee. The State Assembly members, the speaker, the deputy speaker, and probably whatever they call the third one now would have sat down with the governors, both the governor and the deputy, with the elders, to nominate people from all corners of the state.

“Disgrace yourself by saying you are rejecting 17 members nominated by the governor, who is the leader of the party in Lagos. It is shambolic. But I also learned that a group went to protest, led by one professor of whatever.”

