PDP: You Won’t Do Rally In Any Other Place Aside Stadium – Wike Tells Atiku’s Campaign DG In Rivers

Its seams the crisis existing among members the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not ending anytime soon, as the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike recently dragged the Director General of the Atiku’s Campaign Council in Rivers, Abiye Sekibo, for not accepting the Stadium that was granted for their campaign.

While speaking to people of Eleme during Rivers State’s People Democratic party rally, the Gov said he granted the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the PDP presidential campaign only for the DG to leave him around 12 midnight and advance to Trans-Amadi to prepare the place for rally.

However, he noted the he stopped them from using the location for presidential rally, as they can only use the Stadium they earlier demanded.

“I said no, go back to stadium, you said have people and you want Stadium, you will not do presidential rally in any other place, you must take stadium,” he said.

