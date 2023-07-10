PDP Would’ve Won in 2023 If They Didn’t Have A Divided House; Imagine Obi And Atiku’s Ticket—Fayose

During an interview with Channels Television, Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, revealed that the PDP would have won in 2023 if they didn’t have a vulcanised house. He stated that Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar’s ticket would have been an undefeatable ticket if it had been allowed to happen.

He further stated that the PDP failed before the election without putting its house in order. He stated that it’ll be beneficial if the leaders of the party can come together and reconcile the differences in their party, pointing out that the sacking and dissolution of the excos cannot solve the crisis of the party.

When asked if the election was better than the 2019 election, he said, “Far better; let me tell you the truth, PDP would have won that election if we didn’t have a vulcanised house. Imagine an Obi working with Atiku; imagine a Kwankwaso working with Atiku; imagine Wike working with Atiku. What are we saying? Let us not deceive ourselves; we failed before the election. Till today, if the PDP still dissolves its excos and is still fighting some people after the loss of that election, where are we going? Except we stop all these shenanigans. Me, I don’t want to beg for space; the PDP needs total reconciliation except that we’ll remain a party in party politics and not in government. “

