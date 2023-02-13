NEWS

PDP Women Cry Out Over Alleged Attack By APC Thugs While Holding Meeting

A video currently circulating online has captured some women under the peoples Democratic Party PDP, alleging attack from APC Thugs

The incident was reported to have taken place in Lagos where the women were holding their peaceful meeting.

In the viral video, the women could be seen yelling and calling out for people to come to their rescue

One of the women who spoke said they were having their meeting when the thugs came in. She said they destroyed many things in the area and also warned them never to hold any meetings again

She said, they want them to support their party but they refused which led to the attack

Kindly check out some pictures extracted from the video below

The woman who spoke in her native Yoruba language said “come and see what the APC is doing at Lagos Island Because we are PDP members, they came to our area with thugs to threaten. See what they have done to us. We can’t all belong to the same political party but they wouldn’t understand that. They brought the thugs when we were holding our peaceful meeting “

Kindly check out the link to the video below

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

