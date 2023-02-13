PDP Women Cry Out Over Alleged Attack By APC Thugs While Holding Meeting
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
PDP Women Cry Out Over Alleged Attack By APC Thugs While Holding Meeting
A video currently circulating online has captured some women under the peoples Democratic Party PDP, alleging attack from APC Thugs
The incident was reported to have taken place in Lagos where the women were holding their peaceful meeting.
In the viral video, the women could be seen yelling and calling out for people to come to their rescue
One of the women who spoke said they were having their meeting when the thugs came in. She said they destroyed many things in the area and also warned them never to hold any meetings again
She said, they want them to support their party but they refused which led to the attack
Kindly check out some pictures extracted from the video below
The woman who spoke in her native Yoruba language said “come and see what the APC is doing at Lagos Island Because we are PDP members, they came to our area with thugs to threaten. See what they have done to us. We can’t all belong to the same political party but they wouldn’t understand that. They brought the thugs when we were holding our peaceful meeting “
Kindly check out the link to the video below
Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )
#PDP #Women #Cry #Alleged #Attack #APC #Thugs #Holding #MeetingPDP Women Cry Out Over Alleged Attack By APC Thugs While Holding Meeting Publish on 2023-02-13 05:04:09