PDP Will Win In Imo State If They Put Their House Together —Primate Ayodele

The People Democratic Party may triumph in the presidential election in Imo State, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele, an eminent Nigerian prophet and senior pastor of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos State.

As you might remember, Imo State is currently ruled by the All Progressive Congress. The approaching election will bring about change, according to a prophecy by Elijah Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele declared in a video posted on his church’s Facebook page on Sunday that unless PDP gets its act together, the state would go to them.

In his words, “To be very honest with you, there are some places where the PDP and Labour Party will both succeed”.

“Let me give you few instances. In Imo State, if PDP have their stance, they will get it in Imo State I am talking about presidency, they will win it in that state. Except they do not not put their house together” Primate Elijah Ayodele said.

