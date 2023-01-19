PDP will not be distracted by APC theatrics, according to the campaign council

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it will not be diverted by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its pursuit of the presidency in 2023.

This was said by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan claimed that the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) charge leveled against its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was intended to confuse the party and redirect its attention away from winning the election.

He stated that the party and its campaign council would continue to unite with Nigerians in their determination to return the country to a path of purposeful leadership and prosperity for everyone.

“However, no matter how much deception appears to thrive, at the end of the day, the truth will always prevail,” he stated.

Ologunagba demanded the APC apologize unconditionally to Abubakar for the unfounded charge.

