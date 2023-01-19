NEWS

PDP will not be distracted by APC theatrics, according to the campaign council

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that it will not be diverted by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its pursuit of the presidency in 2023.

This was said by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan claimed that the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) charge leveled against its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was intended to confuse the party and redirect its attention away from winning the election.

He stated that the party and its campaign council would continue to unite with Nigerians in their determination to return the country to a path of purposeful leadership and prosperity for everyone.

“However, no matter how much deception appears to thrive, at the end of the day, the truth will always prevail,” he stated.

Ologunagba demanded the APC apologize unconditionally to Abubakar for the unfounded charge.

KINDLY LIKE, SHARE, COMMENT & SUB

Imadebbie (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC Campaign Team Reveals Why Vice President, Osinbajo, Has Not Been Attending Tinubu’s Rallies

7 mins ago

2023 Polls: ‘ Obi Will Win 25% In Over 24 States In A Fair Presidential Election.

13 mins ago

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

14 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button