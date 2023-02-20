PDP Will Never Be Controlled By One Individual Or Any Group Of Individuals – Iyorchia Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has commended Lee Maeba and Abiye Sekibo for standing strong despite Nyesom Wike’s tyrannical approach to governance during the 2023 elections campaign in Rivers State.

Iyorchia Ayu went on to say that the Peoples Democratic Party will not allow any group of persons or an individual to control the affairs of the party no matter who the individual is. Iyorchia Ayu made this statement following the inability of PDP to organize a presidential rally in Rivers State.

Iyorchia Ayu also stated that the PDP does not rely on any state governor for the payment of the salaries of those persons who works for the party and for that reason, no governor or political leader can hold the party to ransom.

Iyorchia Ayu went on to state that he has ensured that the party generates its funds on its own because he does not want individuals to control the party, thereby leading the party back to tyranny or dictatorship.

