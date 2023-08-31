NEWS

‘ PDP will expel Wike at the right time ‘- Party Chieftain, Bwala reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

Mr. Daniel Bwala a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the political party would at the appropriate time make its decision over the alleged anti – party activities of Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Photo File: Nyesom Wike

He made this known during an interview held with CHANNELS TELEVISION lately, while reacting to comments made by the Former Rivers State governor that he cannot be suspended by the political party. He further warned Wike against his proposed plan on demolishing some structures in the country’s capital.

In summary, Bwala said: ” Why we hardly react to what Wike says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that. The quietness of the party is not weakness, the party know what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank “.

Enadex (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike should show the world the letter he wrote to the national body of the PDP- Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Wike’s Planned Demolition Of Buildings In FCT Is War Against The Poor — NLC

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Gabon, Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

17 mins ago

Four teenagers arrested in Adamawa over cybercrime

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button