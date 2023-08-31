‘ PDP will expel Wike at the right time ‘- Party Chieftain, Bwala reveals

Mr. Daniel Bwala a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that the political party would at the appropriate time make its decision over the alleged anti – party activities of Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Photo File: Nyesom Wike

He made this known during an interview held with CHANNELS TELEVISION lately, while reacting to comments made by the Former Rivers State governor that he cannot be suspended by the political party. He further warned Wike against his proposed plan on demolishing some structures in the country’s capital.

In summary, Bwala said: ” Why we hardly react to what Wike says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that. The quietness of the party is not weakness, the party know what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank “.

