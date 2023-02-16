PDP Will Decide Gov Wike’s Fate If He Publicly Endorses Any Candidate Apart from Atiku – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna State lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Shehu Sani has responded to rumours speculating that Governor Nyesom Wike would support and endorse a presidential candidate from another party in the upcoming 2023 elections.

The ex-Senator said, during his appearance on Channels Television program, that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s, visit to Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State does not necessarily mean he has endorsed him.

Rather, it is a tradition that every presidential candidate must pay courtesy visit to the Chief Executive Officer of a state before carrying out campaign in the state.

However, Shehu Sani assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would decide what to do with Governor Wike if he eventually publicly endorsed another candidate.

In his words: “Any presidential candidate that visits a state. It is the tradition that you visit the Chief Executive Officer of that state. All I am seeing here is Bola Asiwaju Tinubu visiting Governor Nyesom Wike. If he publicly endorse another candidate then the PDP will decide what to do with him.”

Watch the Video

Content created and supplied by: PenGame999 (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Decide #Gov #Wikes #Fate #Publicly #Endorses #Candidate #Atiku #Shehu #SaniPDP Will Decide Gov Wike’s Fate If He Publicly Endorses Any Candidate Apart from Atiku – Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-16 12:05:16