PDP: Wike Speaks On G5 Reuniting With Atiku’s Camp Days To Election

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has ended speculation by his integrity group, commonly known as the G5, and reached a truce with the main body of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Recall that his five offended PDP (G5) governors have vowed not to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambitions. The G5 opposes Iyorchia Ayu, a northerner, remaining as national leader of his PDP, while his other northerner, Atiku, holds the party’s presidential vote.

They called for Ayu’s resignation in order to allow Nanbu to take his position. attempt was unsuccessful. Wike, who discussed the possibility of returning to the party on February 25 to support Atiku, prepared to sit down with members of the Atiku camp on Thursday morning to deliver peace talks between the G5 and Ayu’s national leadership. said it was not done. The party it heads has joined the integrity group.

The Naija News reports that Wyke said so during a media briefing on Thursday morning. This news is platform-monitored media. In his chat, Governor Rivers said: “It’s over!” We said it, and now no one can do anything about it. They believe they can win the election. I’m not ready to sit with someone again. Earlier Wednesday, ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju said he would apologize to anyone for his meeting at Port Harcourt, as he commented on his meeting with Ahmed Ahmed Tinubu. He said he had no obligation.

Naija News reports that members of the G5 include Governor Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Wike reiterated that the group has its own strategies and “not all of us will do the talking.” Just because others are quiet does not mean we are not together.”

