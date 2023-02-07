PDP: What Atiku Said After His Presidential Campaign Rally In Ortom’s State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said his election rally in Benue state was fruitful. Naija reports that the former vice president was in Benue State on Monday with a campaign team to seek voter support ahead of his Feb. 25 presidential election. Remember that venue governor Samuel Ortom is one of his five PDP governors known as the G5.Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike heads his PDP faction, with party leaders at odds with the party leadership. The G5 are calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, a Benue state national leader of the PDP. But in a statement following his election rally in the provincial capital Makurdi on Monday, Atiku said the election rally in Ortom’s province was a bounty.

The PDP presidential candidate said the turnout at the event showed that the people of the state were ready to take back Nigeria. “Today’s big rally in Benue State was a basket full of prize money.” From Gboko to Otukpo and back to Makurdi, the Benue people have clearly demonstrated that they are planting the seeds of Nigeria’s renaissance. “I am also Dr. Vega U Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, and Idoma’s punchline, His Majesty the King.” John Elaigu, while my team and I paid a courtesy visit to your palace, I am very grateful for the warm welcome I received from you. “During our exchange, we also had a wonderful session with our wonderful party stakeholders and the Benue State Chapter of the Church of Christ in Nigeria (CAN). “I will do it as one,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

