PDP wants Supreme court to review FHC judgment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party has petitioned the Supreme Court with a request that it rule on the question of whether the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, has the authority to overturn the ruling of the Apex Court in the lawsuit brought by Senator Abubakar Danladi in 2021.

The Apex Court will also decide whether the trial court erred in law when it overturned its earlier decision in case FHC/JAL/CS/1/2019 prohibiting Danladi from voting due to alleged age fraud, a decision that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja already upheld the trial court’s decision on Monday, holding that it had the authority to overturn a superior court’s decision if it had not been rendered on the merits and had instead been based on the statute of limitations.

Three days before the 2019 general elections, a lawsuit brought by Usman Udi, Joshua Paaku, George Geoffrey, and Tanko Munkaila against Danladi, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission resulted in the court dismissing Danladi and ordering him to stop identifying himself as the APC’s candidate.

Danladi decided to file a new application before the High Court in Jalingo to nullify the 2019 judgment after becoming dissatisfied with the decision and realizing it was a barrier to his political future under Section 29(6) of the Electoral Act, 2022. Danladi lost his appeal of his disqualification up to the Supreme Court, but he still got his way.

The PDP argued that since Danladi’s disqualification had been upheld by the Supreme Court, the trial court no longer had jurisdiction to hear a case that had already been determined by the Apex Court, characterizing the new motion as an affront to the rule of law.

Afeezoladiti (

)