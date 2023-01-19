A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

PDP Wants State Of Emergency In Imo Over Insecurity

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has drawn attention to escalating insecurity in the state and asked President Muhammadu buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state, if the situation persists.

The leadership Newspaper reported that; party also charged the national security adviser (NSA), the inspector-general of police (IGP) and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) to review the entire security architecture and personnel deployed to the state to tackle the festering insecurity in the state.

The PDP made the announcement in a statement that was made available to LEADERSHIP in Owerri and was signed by the party’s chairman, Engr. Charles Ugwuh.

“It is regretful that during the past few years, our suggestion to the State Government to develop a novel solution to the insecurity in the State has gone unheeded,” the statement adds.

“Unfortunately, INEC just relaxed the ban on electioneering activities in this climate of terror and public unease. Our attempts to engage voters through open rallies since the start of our campaigns in December 2022 have faced significant hurdles due to the climate of dread and uncertainty that has engulfed the whole state.

“Unidentified individuals have warned and threatened our party’s leaders, candidates for office, and other key players to avoid engaging in any political activity or face unfavourable repercussions.

“This is a result of the Governor’s ongoing concern by the lack of attacks on opposition figures by unidentified gunmen. In response to these threats, on January 14, 2023, gunmen unexpectedly showed up at our campaign rally in Ahiazu Mbaise. Had it not been for divine intervention, the event would have ended in terrible tragedy.

“While still in disbelief at the missed attack, word of the savage and deadly attack on the country home of our House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency in Akokwa on January 14, 2023 by more than 50 gunmen reached the airwaves.”

According to the report, the combined effect of all of these threats and attacks could prevent political parties from openly canvassing for votes and discourage voters from casting ballots on election day, which appears to be the intention of the state’s proponents of insecurity and those who fund them.

It is concerning that Ebubeagu, which today appears to be functioning as a death squad under the DSS, represents a worse nightmare for Imo State residents than the organised network of bandits and kidnappers that it was created to combat. In fact, there has been a rise in instability to unprecedented and terrible heights since the deployment of Ebubeagu against the separatist organisations and agitators, marked by a vicious spiral of unlawful killings and revenge attacks, it claimed.

