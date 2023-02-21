‘PDP Wanted To Field The Best Candidate For Nigerians, My Dad Didn’t Cheat Anybody’ – Hauwa Atiku

Hauwa Atiku Uwais, the Chairperson of the National Strategic Committee for PDP new generation and the Daughter of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the party didn’t rig the primary election for her father. Hauwa speaking on Channels TV interview stated that her father contested fairly just like every other candidate in the party and emerges as the winner.

She contended that the PDP new generation under her leadership had not been biased in the run-off of the primary election. She pointed out that the PDP felt there was a need to field a candidate that would be able to compete against the ruling party, All Progressive Congress.

She said, ”The PDP new generation is a group of very young Nigerians that came together to say who are we going to support going into the 2023 elections. We started in 2022 and we called for the candidate to present themselves. We gave each candidates our support at the primaries, we were not particular about any candidate.

But the PDP wanted to field the best candidate for Nigerians and fortunately, my Dad emerges, he didn’t cheat anybody. And we threw our support behind him and we are proud of him with the engagements he had with the young people.”

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Wanted #Field #Candidate #Nigerians #Dad #Didnt #Cheat #Hauwa #Atiku’PDP Wanted To Field The Best Candidate For Nigerians, My Dad Didn’t Cheat Anybody’ – Hauwa Atiku Publish on 2023-02-21 11:10:13