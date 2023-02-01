This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Trying To Cause Division Between buhari, Tinubu Over Kano Stoning Incident – Presidency

A few weeks before the 2023 elections, the Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of attempting to sow discord between President Muhammadu buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated that the PDP intended to use the stone-throwing event to tarnish the reputation of buhari and the APC. Shehu characterized the stone attack on buhari as a fabrication propagated by the PDP. According to reports, buhari was stoned in the Hotoro neighbourhood of Kano on Monday during his visit.

Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary for the PDP, responded by accusing Tinubu of employing thugs to harm President buhari during his visit to Kano State. However, Shehu stated that denouncing a fabricated occurrence was nothing more than crocodile tears intended to generate discontent.

He cautioned that such deception would not guarantee the PDP’s win in the presidential election. Shehu’s statement reads: “We have witnessed false reports of a stone-throwing incident that occurred in the Hotoro district of Kano on the day of President Muhammadu buhari’s visit to the city on Monday, an incident, even if minor, that should be denounced by all decent residents.

“The opposition’s divisive rhetoric in a futile attempt to malign the image of the President and the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming elections, as well as its desperate wedge-driving activities to cause a rift between the party and the government, will not win them the election.

“The PDP should take advantage of electioneering to express their viewpoint in a democratic system. When issues can be resolved via dialogue, there is no place for the stone-throwing, burning, and disorderly conduct we have witnessed in some of the campaigns.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words

News )

