NEWS

PDP Trying To Cause Division Between Buhari, Tinubu Over Kano Stoning Incident – Presidency

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Trying To Cause Division Between buhari, Tinubu Over Kano Stoning Incident – Presidency

A few weeks before the 2023 elections, the Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of attempting to sow discord between President Muhammadu buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated that the PDP intended to use the stone-throwing event to tarnish the reputation of buhari and the APC. Shehu characterized the stone attack on buhari as a fabrication propagated by the PDP. According to reports, buhari was stoned in the Hotoro neighbourhood of Kano on Monday during his visit.

Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity secretary for the PDP, responded by accusing Tinubu of employing thugs to harm President buhari during his visit to Kano State. However, Shehu stated that denouncing a fabricated occurrence was nothing more than crocodile tears intended to generate discontent.

He cautioned that such deception would not guarantee the PDP’s win in the presidential election. Shehu’s statement reads: “We have witnessed false reports of a stone-throwing incident that occurred in the Hotoro district of Kano on the day of President Muhammadu buhari’s visit to the city on Monday, an incident, even if minor, that should be denounced by all decent residents.

“The opposition’s divisive rhetoric in a futile attempt to malign the image of the President and the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming elections, as well as its desperate wedge-driving activities to cause a rift between the party and the government, will not win them the election.

“The PDP should take advantage of electioneering to express their viewpoint in a democratic system. When issues can be resolved via dialogue, there is no place for the stone-throwing, burning, and disorderly conduct we have witnessed in some of the campaigns.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds
News )

#PDP #Division #buhari #Tinubu #Kano #Stoning #Incident #PresidencyPDP Trying To Cause Division Between buhari, Tinubu Over Kano Stoning Incident – Presidency Publish on 2023-02-01 07:42:49



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Wherever They Go, They Will Be Treated As Strangers Who Came In As Refugees- Shehu Sani Says About The G5 Governors

4 mins ago

Election 2023: Peter Obi’s campaign director joins PDP and pledges to back Atiku

7 mins ago

Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer That’s Why He Keeps Abusing His Opponents During His Rallies-Udom Emmanuel

10 mins ago

PDP raises over N747m for campaign in Sokoto

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button