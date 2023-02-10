​PDP truly brought shame to Nigeria, Onanuga mocks Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, says the recent gaffe made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was a true reflection of what he has in mind

On Thursday, during a speech that was recorded for live transmission at the PDP rally in Kano, Ayu, a former professor and senate president, accidentally said, “PDP has given us humiliation and we will not retain them in power.”

Although he promptly rectified himself, the remark gained popularity and was widely trending on numerous websites and social media platforms.

In response, Onanuga said that Ayu’s error wasn’t merely a slip of the tongue, but rather a genuine reflection of what he is thinking.

He claims that over the course of its rule in the previous 16 years, the opposition PDP has let Nigerians down and brought shame upon itself.

“The unraveling of the depraved Peoples Democratic Party reached extreme absurdity yesterday,” he said. “Its National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said that the party brought shame to Nigeria while campaigning in Kano. Ayu’s assessment of his own party should not be interpreted as a simple verbal error.

A self-admitted acknowledgement of the party’s catastrophic failure during its 16 years in power, it was actually an expression of the former academic and senate president’s inner thoughts. The widely circulated quote from Ayu, “PDP has brought us humiliation and we will not retain them in power,” is in line with the prevailing consensus that the party failed the nation and its citizens and should never be given the chance to rule again.

As part of the privatization initiative, Global Steel received a concession in 2004 to acquire the business. When a different PDP-led administration discovered that the concession was a disaster, it canceled it. While making Ajaokuta a reality violated the terms of the concession, Global Steel nonetheless sued the Nigerian government and claimed $7 billion in damages.

Before President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC administration intervened, the matter dragged on for 12 years. In exchange for ending the legal dispute and keeping $496 million from Nigeria, Global Steel consented. As recently revealed by the Minister of Information, the Buhari administration, which has been cleaning up the messes left by the succeeding PDP administration, paid a lump sum payment of $250 million and committed to pay the remaining balance in five installments.

Out of the $496 million, Buhari has so far paid a total of $446 million. The $50 million final payment will be made by the Buhari administration next month, after which Ajaokuta will fully return to Nigeria and permit the implementation of the government’s plan, including Russian assistance, to bring the corporation online.

