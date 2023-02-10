‘ PDP truly brought shame to Nigeria ‘- APC Chieftain reacts to Ayu’s comment

Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed that the comment made by Senator Ayu Iyorchia, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was true.

Recall that during a campaign rally held at Kano State of recent, the PDP Chieftain mistakenly said that PDP had brought shame to Nigeria and should not be retained.

Onanuga made this known in a statement, stressing that Ayu’s comment was a true picture of what happened about sixteen (16) years ago when the political party was in power.

The statement partly reads: ” The clarification of the depraved Peoples Democratic Party reached extreme riduculosness when Dr Iyorchia Ayu while campaigning in Kano, declared that the party brought shame to Nigeria. Ayu’s verdict on his own party should not be seen as a mere slip of tongue”.

