PDP Trending on Dangerous Path – Makinde Declares Over G-5 Governors’ Demand for Rotation of Power

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trending on a dangerous path with regard to its position on G-5 governors’ demand for the rotation of power.

During an interview with Channels TV on Friday, January, Makinde, asked who his preferred presidential candidate for the February 25 election is noted that a lot can happen in one day when it comes to politics.

The Oyo state governor insisted that the position of his colleagues who are also members of the Integrity Group is premised on the constitution of the PDP which allows for equity and fairness in the allocation of power and elective offices, TheCable reports

Makinde argued: “The first election is February 25, that is still little short of four weeks. We (referring to G5 governors) had issues and brought them up.

“We said the constitution of the party is very clear about rotation and zoning. I was the one who brought it up at the NEC meeting.Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution is very clear.

“We are treading on a very dangerous path. I will not say because I’m in PDP then I should compromise on my principles and that is what the G5 governors are saying.

“The party says the PDP constitution, which invariably says you must zone and rotate party position, should be disregarded and we said no.”

The PDP is heading into the 2023 general elections with a divided house as five of its governors, now known as the G5, have withdrawn their support for Atiku.

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike demanded Iyorchi Ayu’s resignation as the national chairman for a southerner to take over but their demand was turned down.

Following their decision not to back Atiku until their demand is met, there have been speculations that the G5 Governors will back Tinubu or the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, Wike, who is the arrowhead of the G5 Governors said there is no understanding yet for him to support any presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Governor Wike said he would continue to campaign for the 2023 elections without reference to any presidential candidate because none has reached understanding with him to earn their support.

Dreal (

)